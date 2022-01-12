Left Menu

France says still far from reviving 2015 Iran nuclear deal

Updated: 12-01-2022 02:55 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 02:36 IST
France says still far from reviving 2015 Iran nuclear deal
France's foreign minister said on Tuesday that Iran and world powers were still far away from striking an agreement to revive their 2015 nuclear deal despite making some progress at the end of December.

Speaking to lawmakers, Jean-Yves Le Drian said ongoing discussions in Vienna were "too slow."

