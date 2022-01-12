France says still far from reviving 2015 Iran nuclear deal
France's foreign minister said on Tuesday that Iran and world powers were still far away from striking an agreement to revive their 2015 nuclear deal despite making some progress at the end of December.
Speaking to lawmakers, Jean-Yves Le Drian said ongoing discussions in Vienna were "too slow."
