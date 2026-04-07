To Lam Secured as Vietnam's Dual Leader

In a significant political development, Vietnam's National Assembly has officially elected Communist Party Secretary General To Lam as the country's state president.

The decision was made following a unanimous vote, underscoring Lam's influential status within the party and the nation. The Parliament's endorsement came after the Communist Party finalized its nomination in March.

This election marks a dual mandate for Lam, who previously secured his position as general secretary in January, fortifying his leadership role for the next five years.