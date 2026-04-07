To Lam Secured as Vietnam's Dual Leader
Vietnam's lawmakers unanimously voted Communist Party Secretary General To Lam as the state president, solidifying his leadership for another five years. The vote confirmed the party's earlier nomination, granting him dual mandates following his re-election as general secretary earlier this year, further consolidating his power.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 07:57 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 07:57 IST
In a significant political development, Vietnam's National Assembly has officially elected Communist Party Secretary General To Lam as the country's state president.
The decision was made following a unanimous vote, underscoring Lam's influential status within the party and the nation. The Parliament's endorsement came after the Communist Party finalized its nomination in March.
This election marks a dual mandate for Lam, who previously secured his position as general secretary in January, fortifying his leadership role for the next five years.
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