Sweden to support households hit by high electricity prices
Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 12-01-2022 13:00 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 12:57 IST
- Country:
- Sweden
Sweden will compensate those households which have been worst hit by a surge in electricity prices, Finance Minister Mikael Damberg said on Wednesday, with the government setting aside 6 billion crowns ($664.45 million) for measures.
"These are exceptional measures for an exceptional situation," Damberg told a news conference. ($1 = 9.0300 Swedish crowns)
