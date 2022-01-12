Sweden to support households hit by high electricity prices

Sweden will compensate those households which have been worst hit by a surge in electricity prices, Finance Minister Mikael Damberg said on Wednesday, with the government setting aside 6 billion crowns ($664.45 million) for measures.

"These are exceptional measures for an exceptional situation," Damberg told a news conference. ($1 = 9.0300 Swedish crowns)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)