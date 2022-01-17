TN CM seeks Amit Shah's intervention for release of Rs 6,230 crore flood relief

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene to facilitate early sanction of Rs 6230.45 crore flood relief to the state by the Centre. Recalling the unprecedented rainfall during the Northeast monsoon last year that led to floods in Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu, Stalin said the state government has already submitted to the Centre three memoranda seeking financial assistance of Rs 6,230.45 crore towards relief and restoration.

The third wave of Covid-19 'has already arrived' and the state government is fully geared up to fight the pandemic, Stalin said in a letter addressed to Shah. The letter was handed over to the Home Minister by DMK leader and party MP T R Baalu in Delhi, an official release here said. ''While the resource commitment required for this is daunting and is causing severe stress on the state finances, lockdown conditions associated with Covid management also adds to distress among the people who have only recently suffered in the aftermath of floods.'' From its funds, the TN government has disbursed compensation to people affected by flooding and also to farmers whose crops have been hit, the CM said. ''It will be of immense help to the people of the state if the NDRF assistance for the flood damage is released urgently. I therefore request your intervention in getting the assistance to Tamil Nadu sanctioned early.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)