Forest officials hopeful of trapping leopard

Forest Department on Tuesday said it is hopeful of trapping the elusive leopard which was sighted in an abandoned godown at Sugunapuram here, as the CCTV footage revealed it moving towards one of the cages placed in the area. There was a plan to tranquilise and catch the big cat, but the move was dropped following the prospects of imminent capture, forest officer S Ramasubramaniam told reporters. Stating that the leopard, aged about three years, was moving around the area and killing a few dogs, Ramasubramaniam expressed confidence that it would be caught during the night hours. Once caught, its health condition would be examined before releasing it deep in the jungles of the district, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)