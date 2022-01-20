Manchin opposes change to filibuster, making passage of U.S. voting-rights bill unlikely
Reuters | Updated: 20-01-2022 03:28 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 03:28 IST
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin said on Wednesday he opposed changing the filibuster rule, thereby making passage of the Democrats' voting-rights bill unlikely.
Manchin added the filibuster was necessary to ensure a check on the executive branch.
