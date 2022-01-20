Left Menu

Argentina oil production hits near-decade high in December

Unconventional gas production represented 52% of the total. Argentina fell back into an energy deficit in 2021 due to the impact of the pandemic and analysts expect the country to post another deficit this year.

Reuters | Buenos Aires | Updated: 20-01-2022 23:08 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 23:08 IST
Argentina oil production hits near-decade high in December
  • Country:
  • Argentina

Argentina's oil production hit a near 10-year high in December, the energy secretariat said on Thursday, with output of 559,000 barrels per day, as the government looks to ramp up domestic output and reduce reliance on energy imports. That production was the most since October 2012, driven by higher output in the huge Vaca Muerta shale formation, which was up 64% versus a year earlier as the South American country bounces back from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This record oil production really underscores the geological quality of Vaca Muerta," provincial governor Omar Gutiérrez said. Production of gas in December reached 129 million cubic meters per day, driven by the government's so-called Gas Plan to rev up output, which promoted investments in the sector. Unconventional gas production represented 52% of the total.

Argentina fell back into an energy deficit in 2021 due to the impact of the pandemic and analysts expect the country to post another deficit this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
3
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022