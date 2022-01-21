Petroleum coke exports temporarily halted after limited fire in Kuwait industrial zone -KNPC

The Kuwait National Petroleum Company said on Friday petroleum coke exports were temporarily halted after a limited fire broke out in a pipeline in the al-Shuaiba industrial zone.

The company added that the fire has been brought under control, and no injuries were reported.

