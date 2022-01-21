Left Menu

Petroleum coke exports temporarily halted after limited fire in Kuwait industrial zone -KNPC

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 21-01-2022 13:03 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 12:54 IST
Petroleum coke exports temporarily halted after limited fire in Kuwait industrial zone -KNPC
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Egypt

The Kuwait National Petroleum Company said on Friday petroleum coke exports were temporarily halted after a limited fire broke out in a pipeline in the al-Shuaiba industrial zone.

The company added that the fire has been brought under control, and no injuries were reported.

Also Read: Larsen & Toubro dispatches coke drums to Mexico

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • coke

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global
3
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
4
KZN dam levels continue to increase

KZN dam levels continue to increase

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022