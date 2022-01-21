Petroleum coke exports temporarily halted after limited fire in Kuwait industrial zone -KNPC
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 21-01-2022 13:03 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 12:54 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
The Kuwait National Petroleum Company said on Friday petroleum coke exports were temporarily halted after a limited fire broke out in a pipeline in the al-Shuaiba industrial zone.
The company added that the fire has been brought under control, and no injuries were reported.
Also Read: Larsen & Toubro dispatches coke drums to Mexico
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- coke
Advertisement