Campus Front of India condemns Karnataka govt to establish Sanskrit University

Karnataka State Committee of the Campus Front of India has condemned the state government's decision to establish a Sanskrit University saying that it is an attempt to subvert the state's language Kannada.

23-01-2022
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka State Committee of the Campus Front of India has condemned the state government's decision to establish a Sanskrit University saying that it is an attempt to subvert the state's language Kannada. "The state government has allotted Rs 359 crore to establish Sanskrit University, but they are not bothered to develop Kannada Universities which is the mother tongue of Kannadiga's. The state government must clarify why the government is giving importance to another language other than Kannada in Karnataka which has a population of about 6 crores", asked the Campus Front of India on Sunday.

According to the Campus Front of India, the state government is trying to please the Central Government by opening Sanskrit University while turning a blind eye towards our mother tongue i.e Kannada Language."Over the years, the government is not paying attention to the development of Hampi Kannada University. In the beginning, 25 crores were given each year. But now, it has reached 50 lakhs. Moreover, only Rs 25 lakhs have been given while the rest Rs 25 lakhs is still not granted. It is obvious that the government has completely neglected Kannada University", said the Campus Front of India's Karnataka State Committee. The Karnataka government must prioritise Kannada Universities over Sanskrit University and should give up on the attempts to establish Sanskrit University, stated that Campus Front of India Karnataka General Secretary Anees Kumbra in a Press release. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

