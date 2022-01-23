Left Menu

Police arrest ten persons involved in two stabbing incidents in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Police arrested 10 persons involved in two different stabbing incidents in Chilkalguda and Begumpet police stations in Hyderabad.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 23-01-2022 23:00 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 22:59 IST
DS Chauhan, Additional Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Hyderabad. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad Police arrested 10 persons involved in two different stabbing incidents in Chilkalguda and Begumpet police stations in Hyderabad. Some of the accused have been identified as Mohammed Omar, Khaja Bahuaddin, Dasard Krishna and Mohammed Nawaz.

DS Chauhan, Additional Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Hyderabad said while talking to ANI, "The first incident was in Chilkalguda police station Zone. One of the accused named Mohammed Nawaz stabbed the victim with whom he had slight enmity since three to four years back. The victim used to go to Nawaz's area to meet his friends. On 22nd January, when the victim had come, Nawaaz made a very rash cut with his motorcycle, which led to victim questioning him why he was driving in such a way as it could lead to an accident. The accused abused the victim in response. On Sunday, when the victim was returning to his home, he was stabbed by Nawaz." Chauhan said that police immediately swung into action, rushed the victim to hospital and arrested the accused early in the morning.

The senior police officer said that the second incident took place in Begumpet Police Station zone. "Two victims were waiting on the road for their friend, Sonu. The accused in an intoxicated state, tried to argue and pick up a fight with the duo. Victims tried to avoid them. But one of the accused named Khaja Bahuaddin aka Munir brought a knife and six other people along with him, who beat up both the victims and stabbed them," he added.

Chauhan said that both the victims were out of danger and police had arrested all the seven accused in the second incident. "Both the incidents are isolated incidents," he added. (ANI)

