Left Menu

Jharkhand reports 1,269 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths

Jharkhand reported 1, 269 new COVID cases and 8 deaths on Sunday.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 24-01-2022 04:29 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 04:29 IST
Jharkhand reports 1,269 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand reported 1, 269 new COVID cases and 8 deaths on Sunday. As many as 3,423 people were recovered from the virus.

39 deaths were added to the COVID-19 death list as per the new guidelines of the central government. The active cases in the state stand at 2,64,638, said the government on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study provides new insights into seasons on a planet outside our solar system

Study provides new insights into seasons on a planet outside our solar syste...

 Canada
2
US Domestic News Roundup: 'No SALT no deal': Democrats vow to block Build Back Better bill without tax break; U.S. Supreme Court to weigh limits on its own Oklahoma tribal ruling and more

US Domestic News Roundup: 'No SALT no deal': Democrats vow to block Build Ba...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Australian Open exit; Soccer-Man City's winning streak is over, United break into top four and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Aust...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-U.S. opposes plans to strengthen World Health Organization; UK records 76,807 new COVID cases, 297 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-U.S. opposes plans to strengthen World Health...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022