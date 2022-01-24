Jharkhand reports 1,269 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths

Jharkhand reported 1, 269 new COVID cases and 8 deaths on Sunday. As many as 3,423 people were recovered from the virus.

39 deaths were added to the COVID-19 death list as per the new guidelines of the central government. The active cases in the state stand at 2,64,638, said the government on Sunday. (ANI)

