Roads blocked, power, water supply disrupted amid snowfall in Himachal Pradesh

Following heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh, many roads including four national highways have been closed and a number of power supply and water supply schemes disrupted.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 24-01-2022 10:01 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 10:01 IST
Street in Shimla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Following heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh, many roads including four national highways have been closed and a number of power supply and water supply schemes disrupted. The State Disaster Management Authority, in its press note, informed, "Due to heavy snowfall, 731 roads including four National Highways closed, 1365 power supply schemes disrupted, 102 water supply schemes disrupted and 3220 electricity supply schemes were disrupted, out of which 1,955 have been restored."

The India Meteorological Department today informed that very dense fog was reported at isolated places including Kalpa area of Himachal Pradesh where the visibility dipped down to 50 metres. "At 0830 hrs IST of today, Very Dense Fog reported at isolated places over WP (Agra 00 km), Madhya Maharashtra (Mahabaleshwar 25 m) and dense fog Punjab (Bhatinda 50m), HP (Kalpa 50m), Uttarakhand (Mukteshwar 50m) and Jharkhand (Ranchi 50 m) and Delhi (Palam 800m and SFD 1200m)," tweeted the weather agency.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Shimla said the temperature in the city dropped down to minus one degrees Celsius. Several parts of Himachal Pradesh today received fresh snowfall. The Mcleod Ganj area of Dharmshala witnessed snowfall, apart from Himachal's capital city Shimla. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

