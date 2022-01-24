Left Menu

Cold wave to intensify in Delhi after Jan 26: Senior IMD scientist

Senior India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist, RK Jenamani on Monday said that the cold wave will intensify in Delhi after January 26.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2022 14:30 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 14:30 IST
Cold wave to intensify in Delhi after Jan 26: Senior IMD scientist
Senior IMD scientist RK Jenamani. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Senior India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist, RK Jenamani on Monday said that the cold wave will intensify in Delhi after January 26. He also said that no rain is predicted in Delhi, Punjab and Haryana till February 2 now.

"There is no rain predicted in Delhi, Punjab and Haryana till February 2 now. The western disturbance has moved further east," Jenamani said. "In these areas, the temperature will remain around 15-17 degrees Celcius. Cold wave will intensify in Delhi after 26th January," he added.

Notably, Delhi had recorded its highest rainfall in January in 122 years after the cirty received 88.2 mm of rain on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study provides new insights into seasons on a planet outside our solar system

Study provides new insights into seasons on a planet outside our solar syste...

 Canada
2
Expert draws parallels between China and Taliban as Xi destroying Tibetan culture

Expert draws parallels between China and Taliban as Xi destroying Tibetan cu...

 Tibet
3
Fourth COVID vaccine shot raises resistance to serious illness for over-60s: Israel

Fourth COVID vaccine shot raises resistance to serious illness for over-60s:...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Australian Open exit; Soccer-Man City's winning streak is over, United break into top four and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Aust...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022