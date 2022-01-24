NGT says Wetland Rules be strictly followed along with Guidelines by Ministry of Environment for rejuvenation of Najafgarh Lake

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) said that action of preparing integrated Environmental Management Plan (EMP) by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change be taken and till it is done, EMPs prepared for rejuvenation and protection of the Najafgarh lake be enforced by the State of Haryana and the NCT Delhi. The EMPs of Delhi and Haryana do not make specific provisions for the budget which is necessary except saying that provision will be made immediately making of such provisions may be ensured by the Chief Secretaries of Delhi and Haryana. Wetland (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017 be strictly followed alongwith the Guidelines issued by MoEF&CC, said the Tribunal.

The Tribunal's observation came on January 21, 2022 while hearing a plea that sought execution of earlier order of the Tribunal directing steps for rejuvenation of Najafgarh Jheel (Lake) on Delhi-Gurgaon border by the NCT Delhi and State of Haryana. The matter was earlier disposed of in view of a statement on behalf of the State of Haryana that the water body in question was a lake and the State was in the process of so declaring. The water quality of the Jheel needs to be maintained for atleast Class 'C' and healthy biodiversity needs to be ensured. The outlet of the Najafgarh Jheel which is leading to the Najafgarh drain should remain free from sewage before it joins river Yamuna. Action taken/status reports as on 31.07.2022 may be filed by the concerned Wetland Authorities with Tribunal, said the Bench.

The Bench header by its chief, Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel further added that the National Wetland Authority needs to monitor progress of implementation of action plans with both the States i.e. Haryana and Delhi through their respective State Wetland Authorities and resolve inter-state dispute, if any. Earlier, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) had requested the Delhi Government and the Haryana Government to prepare EMP in the light of detailed gap analysis with respect to sewage, industrial effluent, waste management and other aspects such as de-weeding, desilting, removal of encroachments and infrastructure and submit the EMP to CPCB to apprise the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)