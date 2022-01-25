Pune: Employee injured in accident at Khadki ammunition factory

An employee of the Ammunition Factory Khadki (AFK) near here was injured in an accident during the drying of explosives, a defense release said on Tuesday.

A high-level inquiry has been ordered following the incident which took place on Monday afternoon at one of the production sections, it said.

The injured personnel was identified as junior works manager D R Thakre. He has been hospitalized, the release added.

''The cause of the accident is being ascertained by ordering an immediate higher-level departmental enquiry,'' it said.

AFK, established in 1869, presently a unit of Munitions India Limited under the Ministry of Defense, is a premier manufacturer of ammunition for the country's armed forces.

