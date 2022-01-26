Saudi Arabia, Thailand say they will exchange ambassadors in near future

Saudi Arabia and Thailand have agreed to exchange ambassadors in the near future, a joint statement issued by the Saudi foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia downgraded its relations with Bangkok after a diplomatic row over a theft in 1989 of around $20 million of jewels by a Thai janitor working in the palace of a Saudi prince, in what became known as the "Blue Diamond Affair".

