Saudi Arabia, Thailand say they will exchange ambassadors in near future
Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 26-01-2022 00:33 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 00:21 IST
Saudi Arabia and Thailand have agreed to exchange ambassadors in the near future, a joint statement issued by the Saudi foreign ministry said on Tuesday.
Saudi Arabia downgraded its relations with Bangkok after a diplomatic row over a theft in 1989 of around $20 million of jewels by a Thai janitor working in the palace of a Saudi prince, in what became known as the "Blue Diamond Affair".
