Iran's Raisi says revival of 2015 deal possible if U.S. lifts sanctions

Since April, Tehran and Washington have held indirect talks in Vienna to secure the pact, which Washington exited in 2018 and re-imposed harsh sanctions on Iran, prompting Tehran to violate nuclear limits of the agreement. Western diplomats have indicated they were hoping to have a breakthrough over the next few weeks, but sharp differences remain.

Iran's hardline President Ebrahim Raisi said on Tuesday a revival of Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal is possible if the United States removes sanctions that have crippled the Islamic Republic's economy.

"If the other party removes the unjust sanctions, there will be possibility to revive the pact," Raisi told Iran's state TV. Since April, Tehran and Washington have held indirect talks in Vienna to secure the pact, which Washington exited in 2018 and re-imposed harsh sanctions on Iran, prompting Tehran to violate nuclear limits of the agreement.

Western diplomats have indicated they were hoping to have a breakthrough over the next few weeks, but sharp differences remain. Iran has rejected any deadline imposed by Western powers. Iran said on Monday that it was ready to consider direct talks with the United States if it feels it can get a good deal with guarantees that Washington will not exit the deal again. "We have not had talks with the Americans. But as we have announced earlier and announce again, if the (other) sides are willing to lift the unjust sanctions against the Iranian nation, there is room for any agreement," Raisi said.

As Iran refuses to directly meet U.S. officials in Vienna, other parties to the pact - Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia - must shuttle between the two sides. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi Editing by Chris Reese and Alistair Bell )

