Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Governor, CM participate in R-Day celebrations, tableau rejected by Centre showcased in Chennai

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Wednesday unfurled the Tricolour flag near the Gandhi Square on Kamarajar Salai in Chennai in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin, state cabinet ministers, and other senior officials.

ANI | Updated: 26-01-2022 11:16 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 11:16 IST
Tamil Nadu Governor, CM participate in R-Day celebrations, tableau rejected by Centre showcased in Chennai
Tamil Nadu Governor, CM take part in Republic Day celebrations. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Wednesday unfurled the Tricolour flag near the Gandhi Square on Kamarajar Salai in Chennai in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin, state cabinet ministers, and other senior officials. Governor RN Ravi unfurled the national flag while a Defence helicopter showered flower petals.

As a part of the Republic Day celebration, a parade was also held on the Marina beach. Notably, the Tamil Nadu Tableau depicting the state's role in the freedom struggle, which was rejected by the Union Government for the parade on Rajpath in the national capital was displayed in the parade in Chennai.

Earlier Chief minister Stalin informed that after the tableau displayed during the Republic Day celebration in Chennai, it will be taken to other major cities in the state for public viewing. Stalin had on Monday written to the Prime Minister seeking his immediate intervention into the matter. "Excluding the tableau will deeply hurt the sentiments and patriotic feelings of the people of Tamil Nadu," the Tamil Nadu chief minister had written.

written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Centre rejecting the state's tableau for the Republic Day Parade 2022. After this Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the tableau was considered in the first three rounds of the meetings of the expert committee, however, could not make it to the final list of the 12 tableaux selected for this year. The celebrations this year are special as Republic Day falls in the 75th year of Independence, being celebrated as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' across the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

 India
2
A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent dementia

A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent...

 Australia
3
Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan
4
Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infrastructure; New York judge strikes down state mask mandate and more

Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022