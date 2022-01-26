Workers held for procession with rejected tableaux

Coimbatore, Jan 26 (PTI): A few workers of Marumalarchi Makkal Iyakkam (MMI) were arrested here on Wednesday when they attempted to take out a procession with the images of freedom fighters The organisation planned to take out the tableaux of V O Chidambaram Pillar, Marudu Brothers,, Velu Nachiyar after the Centre rejected the tableaux of Tamil Nadu for Republic Day.

The workers, led by MMI founder V Eswaran, gathered at Kurichi to take out the tableaux but the police stopped them.

After arguments all the workers were arrested, police said.

Eswaran said MMI sought permission late Tuesday but police denied it and the workers were taking out procession holding the images of the freedom fighters.

Meanwhile, some workers belonging to various political parties and organisations were arrested here for attempting to stage a demonstration condemning the Centre for rejecting Tamil Nadu tableaux in the Republic Day parade.

Cadre of Dravida Kazhakam, CPI and CPI-M participated in the demonstration in front of a Periyar statue at Puliyakulam.

