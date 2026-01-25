Safeguarding Democracy: Kharge's Call to Protect Institutional Integrity

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has raised concerns over the growing pressure on institutions such as the Election Commission, stating the importance of safeguarding their independence and integrity to ensure the thriving of democracy in India.

Speaking on National Voters' Day, Kharge highlighted the critical role of free and fair elections, advocating for clean electoral rolls and a level playing field. He warned against the threat to democracy posed by practices like vote manipulation and unplanned Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

Kharge's remarks come as India marks National Voters' Day, a tradition that began 16 years ago, emphasizing the importance of citizens' voices in shaping the nation's democratic future.

(With inputs from agencies.)