Safeguarding Democracy: Kharge's Call to Protect Institutional Integrity

Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress president, urges the protection of institutions like the Election Commission from sustained pressure. On National Voters' Day, he emphasizes the importance of free and fair elections in India, warning against practices that compromise the democratic process and the right to vote.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2026 09:40 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 09:40 IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has raised concerns over the growing pressure on institutions such as the Election Commission, stating the importance of safeguarding their independence and integrity to ensure the thriving of democracy in India.

Speaking on National Voters' Day, Kharge highlighted the critical role of free and fair elections, advocating for clean electoral rolls and a level playing field. He warned against the threat to democracy posed by practices like vote manipulation and unplanned Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

Kharge's remarks come as India marks National Voters' Day, a tradition that began 16 years ago, emphasizing the importance of citizens' voices in shaping the nation's democratic future.

