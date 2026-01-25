Teen Triumph: Blades Brown Takes Swing at PGA History

Blades Brown, an 18-year-old rising golf star, handled the daunting PGA West tee shot like a veteran during The American Express, before enjoying a light-hearted moment with a young fan. Positioned just a shot behind leader Si Woo Kim, Brown shares his spot with current World No. 1, Scottie Scheffler.

Brown expressed excitement as he approached the final round. "I'm 18 years old, playing on the PGA Tour. How awesome is that?" he remarked. Meanwhile, Kim quietly secured his lead with a 6-under 66, while Scheffler and Brown each secured a 68 despite the challenging conditions.

With a shot at history to become one of the youngest winners in nearly a century, Brown's intense preparation, including eight consecutive days of competitive play, showcases his dedication and potential. The young golfer's resilience and skill have captured the attention of golf enthusiasts worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)