Carcass of elephant found in forest area

Udhagamandalam (TN), Jan 26 (PTI): A male elephant was found dead with serious injuries in Baikolli forest area near Pandalur, about 70 KM from here, on Wednesday.

Forest Department officials on rounds noticed the carcass and suspect the death was caused due to fighting with other elephants, sources said.

However, the exact reason for the death would be known only after autopsy, they said.

