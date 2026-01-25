Left Menu

Court Blocks DOJ Efforts in Church Protest Case

A U.S. appeals court refused to approve additional charges in a case involving demonstrators disrupting a Minnesota church service, a setback for the Justice Department amidst the Trump administration's crackdown on immigration protests. Three defendants face charges, while reasons for declining further arrests include insufficient evidence.

25-01-2026
An appeals court in the United States has dealt a significant blow to the Justice Department's attempts to press charges against more individuals accused of disrupting a church service in Minnesota. The court's decision, made public on Saturday, underscores the challenges faced by the Trump administration in its efforts to prosecute demonstrators linked to the protest.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals' ruling marks another setback for the Justice Department as it targets activists who interrupted a church service to protest a pastor's connection to Immigration and Customs Enforcement. A federal magistrate judge previously declined to approve arrest warrants for several individuals, including former CNN anchor Don Lemon, citing inadequate evidence while proceeding with charges against three protest leaders.

The case highlights tensions as the Trump administration intensifies immigration enforcement efforts, drawing accusations of political retaliation from the defendants.

