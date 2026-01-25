The Russian Defence Ministry declared on Saturday that its forces have successfully seized the village of Starytsya in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region. The capture is part of a broader strategy to extend their influence in the area despite Ukrainian resistance.

Starytsya, located near Vovchansk and close to the Ukraine-Russia border, has been a focal point since the Russian incursion began in May 2024. Ukrainian military reports confirm multiple attacks by Russian forces, yet there's no official acknowledgment of the village's shift in control.

In a report stating further military movements, Russian forces are said to have executed a major strike on Ukrainian drone sites and energy facilities overnight. The ongoing offensive is noted for its incremental gains, particularly in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, where Russian forces continue to challenge Ukrainian defenses.