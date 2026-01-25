Left Menu

Starytsya Seized: Russian Troops Gain Ground in Ukraine

The Russian Defence Ministry announced the capture of Starytsya in Ukraine's Kharkiv region. Despite Ukraine's resistance and ongoing attacks, Russian forces continue their westward push. The Ukrainian military has not acknowledged the village's takeover, amidst ongoing strikes and pressure in multiple regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2026 03:48 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 03:48 IST
The Russian Defence Ministry declared on Saturday that its forces have successfully seized the village of Starytsya in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region. The capture is part of a broader strategy to extend their influence in the area despite Ukrainian resistance.

Starytsya, located near Vovchansk and close to the Ukraine-Russia border, has been a focal point since the Russian incursion began in May 2024. Ukrainian military reports confirm multiple attacks by Russian forces, yet there's no official acknowledgment of the village's shift in control.

In a report stating further military movements, Russian forces are said to have executed a major strike on Ukrainian drone sites and energy facilities overnight. The ongoing offensive is noted for its incremental gains, particularly in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, where Russian forces continue to challenge Ukrainian defenses.

