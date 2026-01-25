Left Menu

Britain to Launch National Police Service: A 'British FBI'

The British government is set to establish a new National Police Service, likened to a 'British FBI', to modernize policing. The new force will tackle terrorism, fraud, and organized crime, incorporating national roles from existing forces. Major reforms aim at streamlining police services and improving efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2026 04:02 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 04:02 IST
Britain to Launch National Police Service: A 'British FBI'

The British government announced plans to establish a National Police Service, intended to bring modern solutions to policing. Dubbed the 'British FBI', this new force will address issues such as terrorism and organized crime.

The National Police Service aims to streamline efforts currently undertaken by the National Crime Agency and other national roles, with operations extending to counter-terrorism and road policing responsibilities.

This move is part of substantial policing reforms by the government, marking the largest changes since the first professional police force was set up in 1829. This reform seeks to allow local officers to zero in on local crimes while the national body handles more complex issues.

TRENDING

1
Controversy Surrounds NEET Aspirant's Tragic Death in Patna

Controversy Surrounds NEET Aspirant's Tragic Death in Patna

 India
2
U.S. Departure from WHO Sparks Global Health Concerns

U.S. Departure from WHO Sparks Global Health Concerns

 Global
3
Cricket Clash: Verma and Lee Fall, Wolvaardt Shines

Cricket Clash: Verma and Lee Fall, Wolvaardt Shines

 India
4
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026