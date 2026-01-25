Britain to Launch National Police Service: A 'British FBI'

The British government announced plans to establish a National Police Service, intended to bring modern solutions to policing. Dubbed the 'British FBI', this new force will address issues such as terrorism and organized crime.

The National Police Service aims to streamline efforts currently undertaken by the National Crime Agency and other national roles, with operations extending to counter-terrorism and road policing responsibilities.

This move is part of substantial policing reforms by the government, marking the largest changes since the first professional police force was set up in 1829. This reform seeks to allow local officers to zero in on local crimes while the national body handles more complex issues.