India spreads message of universal brotherhood, harmony, peace: RSS head

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday unfurled the tricolour at Sewa Dham, Khayerpur, West Tripura District, Agartala on the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day and said that India spreads the message of brotherhood, harmony and peace to the rest of the world. The ceremony was held amid strict COVID-19 protocols.

During his speech, Bhagwat shed light on the significance of Republic Day and mentioned India's ancient Ganarajyas where the true sense of democracy used to be depicted through the life and philosophy of the then people. He explained that today's democracy in India must be glorified with the sense of a democratic system of India's ancient Ganarajyas like Baishali, Lichhabi etc.

Bhagwat also emphasised that the Saffron colour lying at the top of our National Flag depicts courage, sacrifice and Zeal which could be seen in the life and philosophy of our ancient kings as well as freedom fighters. "India is a peace-loving and peaceful country. India spreads the message of brotherhood, harmony and peace to the rest of the world. India worships nature," he added.

He further described the importance of the green colour of our National Flag as the symbol of progress in adherence to Devi Laxmi. "As Bharat has been a spiritual country since old age, the Dharmachakra lying in the middle of our National Flag depicts the importance of socio-cultural philosophy followed and practised by us, the people of India," he said.

"To establish democracy in true sense in India's present republic system through dignified behaviour and to apply those practised philosophies of ancient Ganarajyas like Baishali, Lichhabi is our determination," Bhagwat added. (ANI)

