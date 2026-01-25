Left Menu

NBA Game Postponed After Minneapolis Shooting Sparks Protests

The NBA postponed a game in Minneapolis after federal agents shot a man, sparking protests. The city is under a federal immigration crackdown with 3,000 agents ordered by President Trump. The game, originally scheduled between the Warriors and Timberwolves, was rescheduled for safety concerns.

Updated: 25-01-2026 01:46 IST
NBA Game Postponed After Minneapolis Shooting Sparks Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The National Basketball Association postponed a game in Minneapolis scheduled for Saturday due to security concerns following a fatal shooting involving federal agents. This incident is the second this month and follows significant protests in the city against the federal immigration crackdown.

A massive demonstration of over 10,000 people protested the arrival of 3,000 federal agents, a directive from U.S. President Donald Trump. In light of escalating tensions, the decision was made to delay the game, initially set at the Target Center, between the Golden State Warriors and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The NBA announced that the game has been rescheduled to prioritize community safety, with the new date set for Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET at the original venue.

