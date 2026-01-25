Syrian Ceasefire Extended Amidst Rising Tensions

The recent ceasefire agreement between the Syrian government and Kurdish forces has been extended by 15 days, following a tense period of military engagement. The initial agreement expired on Saturday night, but both parties have decided to prolong the truce amid ongoing diplomatic efforts.

In the past two weeks, government troops have captured significant territories from the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), bolstering President Ahmed al-Sharaa's power consolidation efforts. Sharaa announced a ceasefire earlier this week to give the SDF an opportunity to integrate into the national army or face resumed hostilities.

Amid these developments, the U.S. and France have issued cautions against advancing into Kurdish-held areas, highlighting concerns over potential civilian casualties. Efforts continue to stabilize the region, with international mediation facilitating dialogue between the opposing sides.

