Syrian Ceasefire Extended Amidst Rising Tensions

A ceasefire between Syria and Kurdish forces has been extended by 15 days after intense government offensives in the north. President Ahmed al-Sharaa’s forces have overtaken key territories. The U.S. and France caution against further escalation, urging integration of Kurdish forces into the Syrian state.

Updated: 25-01-2026 02:18 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 02:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The recent ceasefire agreement between the Syrian government and Kurdish forces has been extended by 15 days, following a tense period of military engagement. The initial agreement expired on Saturday night, but both parties have decided to prolong the truce amid ongoing diplomatic efforts.

In the past two weeks, government troops have captured significant territories from the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), bolstering President Ahmed al-Sharaa's power consolidation efforts. Sharaa announced a ceasefire earlier this week to give the SDF an opportunity to integrate into the national army or face resumed hostilities.

Amid these developments, the U.S. and France have issued cautions against advancing into Kurdish-held areas, highlighting concerns over potential civilian casualties. Efforts continue to stabilize the region, with international mediation facilitating dialogue between the opposing sides.

