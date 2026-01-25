Global Health Conundrums: From Infant Formula Recalls to Vaccine Dilemmas

Health authorities are grappling with multiple crises, including an outbreak of infant botulism traced back to a supplier of ByHeart's milk powder, according to the FDA. This follows a broader recall of baby formulas due to potential contamination with harmful toxins, impacting major companies like Nestle and Danone.

Amidst these challenges, corporate moves including Clorox's $2.25 billion acquisition of Purell maker GOJO Industries and regulatory approvals for Indian pharmaceutical firms to produce generic weight-loss drugs intensify the competitive landscape in health and hygiene sectors. Intuitive Surgical also saw strong performance with its surgical robots.

On the global stage, debates on U.S. vaccination recommendations and the country's recent departure from the WHO signal a shifting landscape in public health policy. California, however, is taking a divergent path by joining the WHO's global network to support pandemic responses. In South Carolina, a surge in measles cases underscores the continuous struggles against vaccine-preventable diseases.

(With inputs from agencies.)