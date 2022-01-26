Left Menu

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 26-01-2022 22:45 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 22:45 IST
Kerala reports 49,771 new COVID-19 cases
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Kerala reported 49,771 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours. A state Health Department bulletin said 34,439 people have recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours and the state has 3,00,556 active COVID-19 cases.

The bulletin said 63 more people lost their lives to the virus. Additionally, 77 more deaths were reported as per the new COVID guidelines of the central government. The death toll in the state due to the disease stands at 52,281. A total of 1,03,553 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. (ANI)

