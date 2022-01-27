Tesla sees supply chain issues continue through this year after record earnings

Tesla Inc on Wednesday expected supply chain issues to continue through this year, after posting record quarterly revenue that beat Wall Street estimates.

The stock fell 2.3% in after-hours trading. Revenue rose to $17.72 billion in the fourth quarter, from $10.74 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected the electric-vehicle maker to report revenue of $16.57 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The world's most valuable automaker last quarter handed over a record number of vehicles to customers despite supply chain headwinds. "Our own factories have been running below capacity for several quarters as supply chain became the main limiting factor, which is likely to continue through 2022," Tesla said in a statement.

