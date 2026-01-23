Left Menu

Desperate Search Continues After New Zealand Landslide Devastates Campground

Emergency crews in New Zealand are tirelessly searching for victims of a landslide that struck a busy campground in Mount Maunganui after heavy rains. The disaster has left several missing, with children among the possible victims. The region remains unstable, and search efforts are ongoing despite challenges.

Updated: 23-01-2026 03:56 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 03:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Emergency crews in New Zealand are tirelessly searching for victims of a devastating landslide that struck a busy campground on the North Island's east coast. The landslide occurred at Mount Maunganui, following days of heavy rain, crushing recreational vehicles and structures along the way.

Families on summer holiday were caught off guard, with police stating that up to nine people, including children, might be missing. Despite exhaustive search and rescue efforts through the night, no progress has been reported.

The disaster coincides with other adverse weather events affecting the region, including another landslide in Papamoa that resulted in two deaths. The local area remains highly unstable, and authorities are warning against traveling across the hazardous terrain to access essentials.

