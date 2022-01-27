PM Modi to address NCC event in Delhi on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the National Cadet Corps PM Rally at the Cariappa ground here on Friday.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said the rally will mark the culmination of the NCC Republic Day Camp and is held on January 28 every year.

At the event, Modi will inspect the guard of honour, review march past by NCC contingents and also witness the NCC cadets displaying their skills in Army action, slithering, microlight flying, parasailing as well as cultural programmes.

The best cadets will receive a medal and baton from the prime minister, the statement said.

