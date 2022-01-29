Tennis-Barty beats Collins to win Australian Open title
Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 29-01-2022 15:47 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 15:44 IST
- Country:
- Australia
Ash Barty beat American Danielle Collins 6-3 7-6(2) to win her first Australian Open title on Saturday.
World number one Barty's victory ended Australia's 44-year wait for a home winner since Chris O'Neil won the women's title in 1978.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Australian
- Australia
- American
- Chris O'Neil
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Djokovic waits on Australian government visa decision as Open nears
WRAPUP 1-Djokovic practises for Australian Open as he waits for visa ruling
WRAPUP 2-Djokovic practises for Australian Open as he waits for visa ruling
WRAPUP 3-Djokovic practises for Australian Open as he waits for visa ruling
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-China's 'father of skiing' hopes games will attract more ordinary folks to the sport; Australian firm identifies an employee who leaked news anchors' rant on Djokovic and more