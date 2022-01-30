Left Menu

U.S. bans Malaysian glove maker YTY imports over suspected forced labour

Reuters | Updated: 30-01-2022 06:59 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 06:59 IST
U.S. bans Malaysian glove maker YTY imports over suspected forced labour

The U.S. customs agency has banned imports from Malaysian disposable glove maker YTY Industry Holdings Sdn Bhd (YTY Group) over suspected forced labour practices, the seventh such ban on a Malaysian company in two years.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said on Friday it took the action "based on information that reasonably indicates the use of forced labour in YTY Group's manufacturing operations." Malaysian factories, including some of the world's major suppliers of palm oil and medical gloves, have come under increased scrutiny over suspected abuse of foreign workers, a significant part of the country's manufacturing workforce.

YTY Group said it was "surprised and disappointed" by the ban, as it had made demonstrable progress since 2019 in improving its social compliance policies, particularly in its treatment of migrant workers. The group said it had submitted an update to the CBP this month, informing that it had met compliance targets on all 11 International Labour Organization (ILO) indicators of forced labour.

"Despite the position the CBP has taken, we will redouble our efforts to engage with them ... to not only demonstrate that our manufacturing operations are devoid of any and all forced labour practices, but to reaffirm ongoing social compliance advancements," YTY Chief Executive Vikram Hora said in a statement late Saturday. CBP said it had identified seven of the ILO indicators during its investigation into YTY Group, including debt bondage, abusive working and living conditions, and excessive overtime.

The agency also determined on Friday that Malaysian palm oil producer Sime Darby https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/us-says-sufficient-evidence-forced-labour-malaysias-sime-darby-plantation-2022-01-28 Plantation Bhd uses forced labour in their operations and that the company's goods were subject to seizure. Effective Friday, the agency will detain goods made in Malaysia by YTY Group and its units YTY Industry Sdn Bhd, Green Prospect Sdn Bhd and GP Lumut at all U.S. ports of entry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

 United States
3
Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: HP report

Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 100 million additional COVID-19 tests to give out; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 100 million additional COVID-19 tests to gi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022