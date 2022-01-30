Left Menu

Balladeer to return Maha govt's award in protest against wine sale policy

Noted balladeer Hemantraje Mavale, who was given a state award in recognition of his work for de-addiction, on Sunday said he will return the honour in protest against the Maharashtra governments decision to allow the sale of liquor at supermarkets and walk-in stores.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 30-01-2022 20:34 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 20:31 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Noted balladeer Hemantraje Mavale, who was given a state award in recognition of his work for de-addiction, on Sunday said he will return the honour in protest against the Maharashtra government's decision to allow the sale of liquor at supermarkets and walk-in stores. Mavale was awarded the 'Rashtrapita Mahatma Gandhi Vyasanmukti Seva Purskar' in 2017-18. ''I have been working on de-addiction for many years and was awarded by the state government for my work. We are creating awareness through folk art. But the state government's decision to allow the sale of wine in supermarkets and shops is not welcomed,'' Mavale told reporters. He said the state government's decision on the sale of wine in the garb of helping farmers will turn people into booze addicts. ''This decision will give easy access to wine to children and women who otherwise would have never visited wine shops,'' Mavale added. He said the government is neglecting farmers from Vidarbha who are committing suicide.

''This decision of the state government is a contradiction. So today I put my award in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Pune and tomorrow I will return it after visiting the collector's office.'' PTI COR NSK NSK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

