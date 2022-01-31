Covid curbs to stay till February 28

Secretary to Puducherry government (Relief and Rehabilitation) Ashok Kumar on Monday announced the extension of Covid-19 restrictions till midnight of February 28. The Secretary, in an order, said all social, entertainment-related gatherings would be prohibited. Restaurants, hotels, bars, and liquor shops would operate with adherence to standard operating procedures, he said. But, the beach road, parks, and public gardens would remain open, he said and asked people to wear masks and maintain social distancing. All religious places of worship would be open for the public only up to 10 PM. Weddings are permitted in religious places with just 25 people and the number of guests in functions is not more than 100. Funerals should not have more than 20 mourners, he said.

The Secretary said petrol bunks, ATMs, water and electricity supply, dairy and milk supply booths are exempted from the restrictions. Cinemas, theatres, and multiplexes are permitted to function till 12.30 AM. The Health Department should keep watch on people coming from foreign countries, Ashok Kumar said. Tourists spots are permitted to operate by complying with Covid protocols. Ashok Kumar is also a member-secretary of the executive committee of Disaster Management Authority in the Union Territory of Puducherry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)