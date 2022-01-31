Left Menu

Crew rescued after ships collide off Dutch coast in storm

The Dutch coastguard rescued 18 crew members from a ship that collided with another vessel in the North Sea on Monday during a storm off the coast of the Netherlands. The vessel, the Maltese registered Julietta D. cargo ship, bound for Amsterdam from Germany, collided with an oil and chemicals tanker, the coastguard said in a statement.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 31-01-2022 18:01 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 17:50 IST
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

The vessel, the Maltese registered Julietta D. cargo ship, bound for Amsterdam from Germany, collided with an oil and chemicals tanker, the coastguard said in a statement. After an hour-long rescue operation with helicopters, the coastguard reported that all 18 crew members were taken off the vessel.

The Jullietta D. is rudderless and taking in water. The situation on the oil tanker is stable, it added. Rescue efforts were made more challenging by storm Corrie, which is causing wind gusts of up to 120 kph (75 mph) in the North Sea.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

