EU's Dombrovskis says Nord Stream 2 is on pause, compliance is reviewed

European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Monday the Russia-designed Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline has been put on hold and the Commission is looking into the project's compliance with Europe's energy policy.

Reuters | Updated: 31-01-2022 23:56 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 23:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Monday the Russia-designed Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline has been put on hold and the Commission is looking into the project's compliance with Europe's energy policy. He also said the European Union will do everything so Russia would not have a possibility to use natural gas as a weapon.

Nord Stream 2, which runs on the bed of the Baltic Sea from Russian to Germany, was completed in September but is awaiting clearance from regulators in Germany and the EU. Dombrovskis also said the European Commission plans to approve a 1.2 billion euro financial aid package to Ukraine on Tuesday.

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

