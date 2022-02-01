U.S. receives written response from Russia on Ukraine proposal -State Dept
The United States has received a written follow-up from Russia after Washington submitted written responses last week to Moscow's demands in their standoff over Ukraine, a State Department spokesperson said on Monday. "We can confirm we received a written follow-up from Russia.
- Country:
- United States
The United States has received a written follow-up from Russia after Washington submitted written responses last week to Moscow's demands in their standoff over Ukraine, a State Department spokesperson said on Monday. "We can confirm we received a written follow-up from Russia. It would be unproductive to negotiate in public, so we'll leave it up to Russia if they want to discuss their response," the spokesperson said.
"We remain fully committed to dialogue to address these issues and will continue to consult closely with our Allies and partners, including Ukraine," the spokesperson added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Moscow
- The United States
- Ukraine
- Washington
- State Department
- Allies
- Russia
ALSO READ
Former Ukraine president lands in Kyiv to face treason case
Some 11.14 mln cubic metres/day of extra gas capacity booked on Slovakia-Ukraine border
Family of Martin Luther King Jr. to lead Washington march for voting rights
Germany says Russia will pay price if moves on Ukraine
Ukraine and Germany want to revive east Ukraine peace talks - Kuleba