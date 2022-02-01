Left Menu

U.S. receives written response from Russia on Ukraine proposal -State Dept

The United States has received a written follow-up from Russia after Washington submitted written responses last week to Moscow's demands in their standoff over Ukraine, a State Department spokesperson said on Monday. "We can confirm we received a written follow-up from Russia.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-02-2022 04:42 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 04:42 IST
The United States has received a written follow-up from Russia after Washington submitted written responses last week to Moscow's demands in their standoff over Ukraine, a State Department spokesperson said on Monday. "We can confirm we received a written follow-up from Russia. It would be unproductive to negotiate in public, so we'll leave it up to Russia if they want to discuss their response," the spokesperson said.

"We remain fully committed to dialogue to address these issues and will continue to consult closely with our Allies and partners, including Ukraine," the spokesperson added.

