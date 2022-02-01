UK strikes new deal to ensure CO2 gas supplies

Britain said on Tuesday it had reached an agreement with carbon dioxide producers to ensure a sustainable supply of the widely-used gas.

"The deal will enable CF Fertilisers' Billingham plant to continue to operate while global gas prices remain high. It means key sectors, including food processing and nuclear power, are ensured supplies of CO2," the business department said in a statement.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE-Britain preparing for end-June switch to paid COVID tests -document

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)