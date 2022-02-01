Left Menu

Coast Guard Raising Day celebrated in TN

The 46th Raising Day of the Indian Coast Guard was celebrated on Tuesday, marked by various activities including operation display of its ships.Operation display by ICG ships and Chetaks off Chennai was undertaken.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-02-2022 20:44 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 20:41 IST
Coast Guard Raising Day celebrated in TN
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The 46th Raising Day of the Indian Coast Guard was celebrated on Tuesday, marked by various activities including operation display of its ships.

Operation display by ICG ships and Chetaks off Chennai was undertaken. Four ships and two Helicopters had undertaken operational displays off Elliot's Beach and Marina Beach, an official release said.

As part of the Coast Guard Week Celebrations, Headquarters Coast Guard Region (East) conducted various activities including Special Swachhta Abhiyan, Special Community Interaction with Fishing Community and outreach of Coast Guard activities using virtual media focusing on Environmental concerns and Safety of Life at Sea.

Various Lectures and Practical Demonstrations were part of these events to garner awareness and interest amongst the target group, it said.

''A cake-cutting ceremony was conducted at Headquarters Coast Guard Region (East), Chennai to commemorate the raising day celebrations. During the ceremony, Citations to the Four units participated in Operation ''SAGAR AARAKSHA-2'' off Sri Lanka were awarded and IMO Bravery awards to four personnel were also presented by Inspector General AP Badola, TM Commander Coast Guard Region (East),'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan
2
US appoints Tracey Ann Jacobson as interim Charge d'Affaires in Ethiopia: State Dept

US appoints Tracey Ann Jacobson as interim Charge d'Affaires in Ethiopia: St...

 United States
3
New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outburst

New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outb...

 United States
4
Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022