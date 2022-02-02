Left Menu

Gurgaon: Teenage girl accuses uncle of molestation, case filed

On January 5, when her aunt had gone to the market and she was alone at home, her uncle touched her inappropriately.The complainant said she did not disclose the incident to anyone out of fear. Action will be taken as per law and the accused, who is absconding, will be nabbed soon, Station House Officer of womens police station, Manesar, Inspector Poonam Singh said.

PTI | Gurgaon | Updated: 02-02-2022 00:57 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 00:57 IST
Gurgaon: Teenage girl accuses uncle of molestation, case filed
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 14-year-old girl has filed a police complaint against her uncle alleging that he molested her while she was alone at her aunt's place, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused is on the run, they said.

According to the complaint filed by the girl, she went to her aunt's house on January 1 and stayed there for a while. On January 5, when her aunt had gone to the market and she was alone at home, her uncle touched her inappropriately.

The complainant said she did not disclose the incident to anyone out of fear. She came back home on Monday and confided in a boy in her neighbourhood who suggested that she files a police complaint.

An FIR has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the women's police station in Manesar here, the police said.

''The statement of the minor was recorded before the magistrate on Tuesday. Action will be taken as per law and the accused, who is absconding, will be nabbed soon,'' Station House Officer of women's police station, Manesar, Inspector Poonam Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

 China
2
Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Guinea-Bissau
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpellier; NBA roundup: Without Joel Embiid, Sixers stretch win streak to 5 and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpell...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: COVID shines a spotlight on imbalanced approach to death globally - expert panel; China's most-used COVID shots effective against Delta variant-study and more

Science News Roundup: COVID shines a spotlight on imbalanced approach to dea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022