J-K: Terrorists open fire at cop in Shopian

A policeman was injured on Tuesday after terrorists fired at him in the Amishijipora area of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir, informed Kashmir Zone Police.

ANI | Shopian (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 02-02-2022 07:50 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 07:50 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
A policeman was injured on Tuesday after terrorists fired at him in the Amishijipora area of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir, informed Kashmir Zone Police. According to the police, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Shabir Ahmad was coming back from a mosque after prayers in his native place when the terrorists fired at him. A case has been registered in the matter.

Meanwhile, the Army and police have cordoned off the entire area. "Terrorists fired upon ASI Shabir Ahmad while he was coming back from the mosque after prayers in his native place Amishijipora area of Shopian. He has been referred to Srinagar hospital. The area has been cordoned. Case registered and investigation started," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

