Rename Bhopal as Bhojpal, demands MP Minister Vishvas Sarang

Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Minister Vishvas Kailash Sarang on Friday welcomed the decision to rename Hoshangabad district as Narmadapuram.

ANI | Tikamgarh (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 05-02-2022 01:55 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 01:55 IST
Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Minister Vishvas Kailash Sarang on Friday welcomed the decision to rename Hoshangabad district as Narmadapuram. Earlier today, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that the Hoshangabad district will be renamed as Narmadapuram.

"I welcome the decision to rename the Hoshngabad district as Narmadapuram, and I demand that state capital Bhopal be renamed as Bhojpal," Sarang told the mediapersons in Tikamgarh. "The names of those cities and villages, which remind us of slavery, are no longer in Madhya Pradesh. With this resolution the name of Hoshangabad was changed. Hoshangabad, situated on the banks of Narmada, will now be called Narmadapuram," he added.

He further said that he started the campaign to change the name of Bhopal to Bhojpal and that he has appealed to the government to change the name. "If the Congress leaders call it a saffron agenda, we have no problem. It is a matter of great happiness that Babai will also be called Makhan Nagar now," he further stated.

He further expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (ANI)

