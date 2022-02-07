Left Menu

Cameroon reports outbreak of H5N1 bird flu

Cameroon has confirmed an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu in its West region, the government said. The H5N1 diagnosis followed a significant number of bird deaths at a poultry farm in Kongso, in the area of Bamoungoum, said a statement by the regional governor dated on Sunday.

Reuters | Yaoundé | Updated: 07-02-2022 17:40 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 17:09 IST
  • Cameroon

Cameroon has confirmed an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu in its West region, the government said.

The H5N1 diagnosis followed a significant number of bird deaths at a poultry farm in Kongso, in the area of Bamoungoum, said a statement by the regional governor dated on Sunday. Culling is under way and a sanitary barrier will be erected around the farm. Epidemiological investigations will be done in all poultry farms and markets in the region, the statement said.

