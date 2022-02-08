Left Menu

Karnataka: Restaurant owner serves free food to needy in Udupi

Whether it's a lockdown, Covid, communal tension, Hijab issue or the saffron issue, here in Udupi, a hotel owner never stops feeding hungry stomachs.

ANI | Udupi (Karnataka) | Updated: 08-02-2022 15:48 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 15:46 IST
Nazeer Ahmad. owner of Zaiton restaurant. Image Credit: ANI
Whether it's a lockdown, Covid, communal tension, Hijab issue, or the saffron issue, here in Udupi, a hotel owner never stops feeding hungry stomachs. Nazeer Ahmad, who runs a hotel in Udupi called Zaiton, prepares at least 4 kg extra rice every day in the afternoon and night to feed laborers, beggars, migrated people, and whoever is in need of food.

Mr Nazeer Ahmad feeds the needy regardless of their caste and religion. He says, "humanity comes first. Being a member of 11 brothers and sisters family, we faced such situations without food, that's the reason when I'm capable, I never stopped feeding needy people from last ten years." Many migrated, needy, poor people called him the "Bhagwan" (god). One of the workers who migrated from Bagalkote in search of a job calls him his god. He stated that he has been eating free food for the last three months in his hotel without paying any money.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

