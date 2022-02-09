Canada protests have broadened beyond trucker vaccines - White House

Protests in Canada that have blocked a key bridge to the United States have broadened beyond their original focus on vaccine requirements, the White House said Tuesday.

"It is clear these disruptions have broadened in scope beyond the vaccine requirement implementation," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

"We are of course in touch with our Canadian counterparts" on the blockade, Psaki said.

