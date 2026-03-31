Canada's Economy Struggles Amid Manufacturing Slump

In January, Canada's economy saw a slight uptick as the gross domestic product increased by 0.1%, supported by robust activity in goods-producing industries despite a continued slump in manufacturing. The minor growth comes after a 0.2% rise in December, indicating an uncertain start to the year.

According to Statistics Canada, the support primarily came from the mining, quarrying, construction, and oil sectors, offsetting a notable 1.4% decline in manufacturing. Services, which compose a significant portion of the economy, remained stagnant, with real estate, finance, and healthcare seeing no growth.

The economic outlook is further clouded by potential consumer spending cuts due to high crude oil prices, igniting inflation worries and possibly prompting the Bank of Canada to contemplate interest rate hikes. Financial markets are cautious, anticipating a 25 basis point rate increase later this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)