Govt should resolve Hijab controversy, Opposition parties should not use it for political gains: Mallikarjun Kharge

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said that the Karnataka government should resolve the hijab row and Opposition parties should not use the controversy for political gains.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2022 12:06 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 12:06 IST
Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said that the Karnataka government should resolve the hijab row and Opposition parties should not use the controversy for political gains. Speaking to ANI, Kharge said, "The government should resolve the hijab row according to the rules. Opposition parties should not use the hijab controversy for political gains."

Malikarjuna said that if any student breaks discipline or does any work against the rules, then the government should discontinue the grants. However, hitting out at the BJP, Kharge said, "Some people are promoting purple hijab controversy to break Hindu-Muslim unity to polarize votes."

The Congress leader said that the girls have been wearing hijab and attending schools and colleges for a long time. "Girls wearing hijab have been coming to school and college for a long time. Karnataka is a state with multi-culture practice but some political parties are behind this controversy," he added.

The hijab controversy has increased so much in Karnataka that the state government has issued orders to close the colleges and high schools for three days. The Karnataka High Court will resume the hearing concerning the Hijab controversy on the second consecutive day on Wednesday. (ANI)

